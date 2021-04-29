Spot rubber witnesses moderate recovery

Spot rubber continued to rule firm catalysed by a moderate recovery in overseas markets on Thursday.

RSS4 improved to ₹165.00 (164.00) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹160.00 (159.00) per kg as per Dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR20 and Latex closed unchanged amid dull trades.

In futures, the near month May delivery was up 1.47 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹167.90 per kg with a volume of 33 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹165.61 (164.28) per kg at Bangkok. The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 220 Yuan (₹2,518.72) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,030 Yuan (₹160,667.24) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:165.00 (164.00); RSS5: 162.00 (161.00); ISNR20: 144.50 (144.50) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 118.50 (118.50).