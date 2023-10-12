The Amul model of dairy development is being exported to other countries across the world.

A joint venture agreement has been signed between India’s National Dairy Development Board, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation and Cargills of Sri Lanka to make the latter self-sufficient in the dairy industry.

The new JV company will take up the task of making Sri Lanka self-sufficient in the dairy industry in one decade.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday in the presence of President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wikremsinghe, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka. Other ministers and officials in the Sri Lankan government were also present.