Stellapps in 5-year deal with Trouw Nutrition to distribute animal feed products

Stellapps, a dairy tech start-up, has announced a 5-year partnership with Trouw Nutrition, the animal nutrition division of Nutreco, for distributing the latter’s feed products among its customer base. Stellapps has a reach of 2.8 million farmers across 36,000 villages, who will now access Trouw Nutrition’s feed products, including premixes and feed additives to support animal health, productivity, and milk yield.

Stellapps is a farm-to-consumer dairy digitisation service provider, improving productivity, quality and ensuring end-to-end traceability across the dairy supply chain. The partnership commits both parties to close cooperation, sharing one purpose to find innovative ways of Feeding the Future, Nutreco’s purpose, Stellapps said in a statement.

Pilot project

In addition to feed products, Stellapps’ will benefit from Trouw Nutrition’s 90 years of experience; innovative tools and farm management expertise. The partnership follows a successful 10-month pilot with 5,500 farmers across Uttar Pradesh and Kolar, Karnataka. which saw the use of Trouw Nutrition products, alongside mentoring and training, and improved farm outputs such as milk yield and profitability.

“This partnership will allow us to provide international quality cattle nutrition solutions to smallholder farmers in a retail fashion. We are confident that Trouw Nutrition products with its proven record will improve animal productivity, animal health & milk quality and as a result help boost smallholder farmer income significantly,” said Ranjith Mukundan, Stellapps co-founder and CEO.

Both parties will work together to build a robust advisory system to ensure small-holding dairy farmers in India increase productivity and profitability, which would scale farmer income.

India is the world’s largest dairy market; approximately 570 million litres of milk are produced daily, and recent research indicates that the country’s dairy market is set to increase by 6% between 2021 and 2026.

“The new Stellapps digitised model is a game-changer for Indian dairy farmers, and it is a shining example of innovation within our sector, helping us move towards feeding the future sustainably. By partnering with Stellapps we can expand our reach in India and offer our premix and toxin binder solutions to help to increase milk quality and yield for dairy farmers,” Trouw Nutrition CEO, Saskia Korink said.

Sanjay Yadav, a farmer from Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, who has been feeding Trouw Min to his cows since February, said he had noticed an immense improvement in the quality of the milk and health of his cows since he started using the Trouw Nutrition product. “Milk fat and SNF has improved, my cows are healthy, and their coats have a good sheen. The fertility of my cows has significantly improved, leading to better farm economics,” he said.