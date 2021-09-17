Subdued demand in Kochi tea auctions

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Demand was subdued at South India tea auction centres, including Kochi, this week with upcountry and corporate buyers shifting their focus to North Indian tea auctions.
The situation is likely to continue for some more time, especially with the availability of ample quantity and good quality teas in North Indian markets. July, August, September and October are considered as the peak production season, forcing buyers to confine themselves to North Indian auctions for procurement, trade sources in Kochi said.
“In such a scenario, the third quarter is unlikely to favour South Indian teas and the prospects of CTC also do not look bright especially in the absence of local demand and restrictions in opening hotels and restaurants”, a tea company official said.
Besides, the orthodox tea importers are unlikely to be aggressive and active for the time being in view of rising freight costs, logistics issues, container shortage, etc, the official added.
At the Kochi auctions, prices of good liquoring teas and popular marks in CTC dust was firm, thanks to participation of blenders and Kerala buyers. However, the entire market in sale 37 was irregular and lower by ₹2-3 a kg. The quantity offered was 10,39,095 kg and only 77 per cent was sold. The average price realisation went up to ₹121 against ₹120 in the previous week.
In orthodox varieties, only 58 per cent was sold out of the offered quantity of 14,500 kg. The market was lower and witnessed a lot of withdrawals.
In leaf sale, the market for Nilgiri brokens and the whole leaf was lower and witnessed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 3,55,382 kg and only 72 per cent was sold. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent only fair support. The absence of sales in low-priced teas especially in secondary brokens pushed up average prices to ₹146 from ₹133.
In CTC leaf, brokens and fannings was lower by ₹2-4 a kg. However, the decline in prices was less for low-priced teas. The quantity offered was 62,500 kg.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...