Agri Business

Sugar prices gain at Vashi market

Mumbai | Updated on November 22, 2019 Published on November 22, 2019

Sugar prices gain at Vashi market

Sugar prices gained at the Vashi market on Friday on higher demand.

On Thursday, 14-16 mills sold35,000-36,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,230-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,232-3,372 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,570. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,225-3,315 and M-grade ₹3,400-3,525. Our Correspondent

Published on November 22, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric arrival increases