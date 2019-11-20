Sugar production down by 64 per cent in new season so far

Building technologies to power lithium-ion batteries
The new sugar season has commenced on a sluggish note with sugar production dwindling by 64 per cent till November 15 as compared to the same period last season.
According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the sugar production till November 15 this year was 4.85 lakh tonnes as against 13.38 lakh tonnes produced in the corresponding period of the previous season.
India's sugar season is between October and September next year.
The drastic fall in the production is on account of a slow start in crushing in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the States that were hit by floods this year. While sugar mills in Maharashtra are yet to commence crushing, Karnataka's mills produced only 1.43 lakh tonnes sugar till November 15 as against 3.6 lakh tonnes in same period last year, ISMA said in a release on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh, the leading sugar producing State, reported sugar production of 2.93 lakh tonnes so far. This is 1.23 lakh tonnes more than that in the corresponding period last sugar sea son.
