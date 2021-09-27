Sugarcane FRP: Political parties reaching consensus on cane payment in instalments

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
While ruling and opposition political parties are inclined to make amendment in Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966, to break the payment made to sugarcane farmers in instalments, farmer organisations in Maharashtra are gearing up for agitation against any such move.
The ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government is in support of the Union government’s plan to pay Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) in instalments. However, all farmer organisations in the State have opposed the move. Farmer organisations have threatened to launch agitations across the State, ahead of the crushing season starting next month.
Govt clears sugar export subsidy worth ₹1,800 cr so far this season
The Commission for Agriculture Cost and Prices (CACP) in its recent report on price policy for sugarcane ( 2021-22 sugar season) recommended cane payment in instalments. “The statutory provision of Sugarcane ( Control) Order, 1966, mandates payment to the farmers within 14 days from the date of supply of sugarcane but is rarely complied by the mills as sale of sugar is spread throughout the year. The mills take loan from the banks to make payments to farmers and incur a huge interest cost. The Commission recommends amending Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966 to allow cane payment in instalments and payment of additional cane price to growers on account of interest cost saving by sugar mills,” the Commission stated in its report.
Earlier, the government think-tank NITI Aayog had recommended that mills should be allowed to stagger the payment for sugarcane — 60 per cent payment within 14 days of delivery of sugarcane to mills; another 20 per cent within next two weeks and the rest within another one month (or upon sale of sugar whichever is earlier) so that the entire dues are cleared within two months.
Maharashtra sugar mills to start crushing from Oct 15
One of the senior directors of a prominent sugar mill in the State told BusinessLine that there is no other option than to break FRP into instalments as mills are facing major problems.
Former MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti said that farmers will not agree to the instalment formula. “Mills must pay FRP in one instalment. Already many mills are not paying FRP on time and if it is divided in to instalments, farmers will not at all get their dues” he said. Farmer organisations in other States are also likely to oppose the move,” he added.
Govt hikes sugarcane FRP by ₹5 a quintal
The sugar industry in India has an annual turnover of about ₹1-lakh crore and generates revenue of ₹12,000 crore for the government exchequer. NITI Aayog noted that the sector has been facing serious issues related to profitability as well as liquidity in the last few years due to depressed sugar prices, inadequately covering cane prices, and mismatch between sugarcane prices and sugar prices.
In addition to FRP announced by the central government, some States fix State Advised Price (SAP) at higher levels, causing strain on the financial position of the mills.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...