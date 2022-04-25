Summer crops sowing maintains lead over last year, pulses area up 53 per cent

The area under summer crops has increased 7 per cent to over 64 lakh hectares (lh) until April 22 from nearly 60 lh year-ago, as an early start has helped farmers maintain the lead against last year. However, next fortnight will be crucial to watch as sowing normally ends by then.

According to data released by Union Agriculture Ministry, the area under pulses has reported an increase of 53 per cent to 14.18 lh, thanks mainly to a substantial increase in the coverage of the moong crop. Planting in moong was at 10.47 lh as of April 22 against 6.93 lh during the corresponding period a year ago.

“Summer pulses area need to reach 25 lh in next 15 days to make any impact and after that it can be conclusively said that there is real increase in the acreage. Sometimes, farmers plant early if rabi crop harvesting is also early and this year it has happened at many states due to early onset of summer,” said a pulses processor in Madhya Pradesh.

Rice planting, on the other hand, was at 28.87 lh, which 5.7 per cent lower than 30.61 lh planted during the corresponding week in 2021. The total area under oilseeds is marginally higher at 10.61 lh from 10.26 lh. But coarse cereals are higher by 64,000 hectares to reach 10.41 lh, so far. Among the coarse cereals, the maize area trails marginally at 6.21 lh from 6.23 lh in the year-ago period.

The country received pre-monsoon rainfall (since March 1) of 42.3 millimetres, which is 29 per cent lower than the normal of 60 mm. The cumulative water storage available in 130 reservoirs monitored by Central Water Commission was 36 per cent of their combined storage levels of 175.97 billion cubic metres (BCM) as on April 21 against 30 per cent considered normal during this period.