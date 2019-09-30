‘Supply of seeds, fertilisers enoughfor rabi demand’

There is sufficient supply of seeds and fertilisers to meet the demand of farmers for the rabi sowing season beginning mid-November, according to an agriculture ministry official.

The ministry has pegged the country’s total seed requirement at 149 lakh tonnes, and fertilisers at 319 lakh tonnes, for the rabi season of the 2019-20 crop year. “We have enough supply of seeds for the forthcoming rabi sowing. We have about 169.67 lakh tonnes of various seeds, more than the requirement of 149 lakh tonnes for the rabi season of this year,” the official told PTI.