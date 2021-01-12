Supreme Court stays implementation of new farm laws, forms panel to resolve impasse

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday to implement new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections.
For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on New Delhi's outskirts, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.
Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers' grievances.
"We have the power to make a committee, and the committee can give us the report," he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.
"We will protect farmers." There were no immediate further details.
The government says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.
But farm leaders demand repeal of the laws, which they say are an attempt to erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers' minimum support price for their crops.
The government has said there was no question of such a rollback, and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. The two sides are set to meet next on Friday.
