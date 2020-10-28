Survey finds chewing areca in traditional form not harmful

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
A survey, jointly conducted by the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) and the Mangaluru-based Arecanut Research and Development Foundation (ARDF), has found that chewing of betel quid in traditional form is not harmful to human health.
The findings of the survey have been published in the ‘Indian Journal of Arecanut, Spices and Medicinal Plants’ published by the Kozhikode-based Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development.
The survey was conducted during May-June of 2018 in Kasaragod district of Kerala, and Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts of Karnataka to study the effects of traditional chewing of arecanut/betel quid on human health.
The survey collected data from 977 people belonging to 112 families. They were classified into four age groups (15-39 years, 40-59 years, 60-79 years, and 80 and more years) and three chewing types (non-chewers, betel quid chewers without tobacco, and betel quid chewers with tobacco).
Among the 917 respondents, 232 were non-chewers. Of the total sample, 292 chewed betel quid without tobacco, and 393 chewed it with tobacco. All those who chewed betel quid used to chew for 10-30 minutes and spit out the remaining quid.
Of those who chewed betel quid without tobacco, 55.56 per cent were chewing less than five times a day, and only 1.37 per cent were chewing 25 or more times a day. Of those who chewed it with tobacco, 12.9 per cent were chewing less than five times a day, and 14 per cent were chewing 25 or more times in a day.
The survey noted that 8 per cent of people who chewed it without tobacco and 14 per cent of people who did it with tobacco were doing so for more than 50 years or so.
On the health status of betel quid-chewing and non-chewing people, it noted that 31.03 per cent of non-chewers reported specific health problems. Among the betel quid chewers, 13.70 per cent of people who chewed it without tobacco, and 18.07 per cent of people who did it with tobacco reported health problems.
The survey concluded that the traditional chewing of arecanut without any additives or betel quid with or without tobacco is not harmful to humans. There was no significant difference between non-chewers and chewers in health issues except for tooth problems. The problems related to teeth were significantly more in non-chewers compared to the traditional chewers with or without tobacco, it said.
The survey report opined that though arecanut has got all the beneficial properties, several researchers projected its chewing as dangerous. It said that almost all studies were mostly based on the survey data of several chewing products where arecanut is one of the components. However, arecanut was blamed for all the ill effects.
It said that the adverse effects reported in association with arecanut chewing may be due to several other factors such as small sample size, the role of other ingredients used in the preparations of chewing products (especially in packed products such as paan masala, gutkha, khaine, etc.), the cumulative effects of all the ingredients, unusual methods of application, the quality (including contaminations and adulterations) of arecanut used etc. Most of the research publications that projected arecanut chewing as dangerous did not check for these factors, it said.
CT Jose from CPCRI’s regional station at Vittal in Dakshina Kannada, S Keshav Bhat from ARDF, and S Jayasekhar and Ananda Gowda of CPCRI, Kasaragod, conducted the survey.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...