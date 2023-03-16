Agrochem major Syngenta, in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT Ropar), is displaying its biodiversity sensor project at the G20 Education Working Group meeting at Amritsar, Punjab today.

It is also showcasing the deployment of drones for use in spraying crop protection solutions and how it is empowering farmers by helping them save money, labour cost, and time to enhance their income eventually.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann witnessed Syngenta’s farmer-centric tech solutions and complimented the biodiversity sensor initiative which is key to understanding and monitoring biodiversity in Punjab farms, the company said in a statement.

Biodiversity Sensor Project is Syngenta, IIT Ropar, and Fraunhofer joint initiative. The low-cost, solar-powered Biodiversity Sensor features continuous biodiversity monitoring that automatically, autonomously, and reliably identifies most insect species. This data will give researchers, policymakers, and farmers the information they need to help biodiversity thrive.

The first Biodiversity Sensor prototype was launched last year. Through 2023, Syngenta will develop more prototypes and continue refining the sensor’s artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Addressing farmers’ challenges

“Our tech-led collaborations with experts and creation of a farmer-centric ecosystem are key to addressing challenges faced by farmers to feed a growing population,” said Susheel Kumar, MD & Country Head, Syngenta India.

“One of our primary goals is to identify, develop and scale a series of innovative, breakthrough transformations that will enable farmers to increase their yields sustainably. Individuals and institutions must work collectively to utilise technology and conserve our rich biodiversity,” he said.

Over time, biodiversity sensors around the world will gather a continuous stream of open and usable data.

“By collecting and analysing this information across geographies, we can create a common language for fact-based discussions among various stakeholders and enable organisations to develop game-changing innovations,” said Pushpendra P Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Ropar.

The focus of the G20 Education Working Group meeting in Amritsar is on research, innovations, and collaborations for a sustainable future. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and hosted by IIT Ropar.