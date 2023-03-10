Drone manufacturer, Garuda Aerospace and Ninjacart, an agritech e-commerce startup, announced a partnership on Thursday to offer short-term financing options to farmers, enabling them to access the latest drone technology at affordable rates.

Through short-term financing, farmers will be able to take advantage of these benefits at reduced costs. “We are starting with this right now, and the timeline for this partnership is open-ended. Since we have a goal of ensuring over 1 lakh Made in India drones are sold to 1 lakh youngsters, they will be able to cover the 5.5 lakh villages in the country. We intend to achieve the goal in the next couple of years,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.

By partnering with Ninjacart, Garuda said that it will be able to reach more farmers and provide them with the benefits of this emerging technology.

The partnership will also offer training and business opportunities to young entrepreneurs in rural areas. “The individuals will be trained to operate drones, which will help them become successful drone pilots. This will help them earn 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees per month and help them grow within the farmer community,” the company said.

Also read: MapmyIndia invests ₹7 crore in drone solutions startup

“We believe in leveraging technology to make agriculture more efficient and profitable for farmers. The use of drones in agriculture will also help in soil analysis, water management, and precision agriculture. We are excited to be a part of this initiative and bring the benefits of technology to the agricultural sector,” said Kartheeswaran KK, CEO and Co-Founder, Ninjacart.

Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a trained team of over 500 pilots across 84 cities.