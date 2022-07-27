TAFE sets up adaptive research centre at PJTSAU

TAFE, a manufacturer of tractors and farm equipment, has set up JFarm - Telangana, an adaptive agriculture research and extension centre at the Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.

The centre allows farmers to interact with agricultural experts on a wide range of issues, including farm practices, organic farming and the conservation of soil, water and natural resources. “It will also facilitate the transfer of agro-technology and mechanisation in agriculture,” a TAFE spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

Integrated mechanisation model

TAFE’s Product Training Centre (PTC), which is part of the facility, will educate the farmers on the integrated mechanisation model of TAFE, which combines the operation and servicing of tractors, equipment and machinery.

The centre was formally inaugurated by Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TAFE, M Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture Production Commissioner and Secretary (Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, Government of Telangana) and V Praveen Rao, Vice-Chancellor of PJTSAU, on Tuesday.