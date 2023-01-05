Tata Consumer Product launched a premium instant coffee, Tata Coffee Grand Premium, which is a 100 per cent coffee blend with flavour-locked decoction crystals.

The flavour-locked decoction crystals lock in taste and aroma and are the key differentiator for the brand offering over its key competitors, said the company statement. “The new launch will be scaled by leveraging TCPL’s network and distribution reach across channels, including E-commerce and modern trade ,” said Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products.

The product has been launched keeping in mind the taste preference of consumers in non-South markets who tend to prefer a 100 per cent coffee blend over a coffee: chicory blend (which is more preferred in the South).

“Our ambition is to become a significant coffee player and we continue to offer relevant and quality offerings to grow our share in the Indian coffee market. Indian consumers are embracing a new wave of coffee. Hence, we continue expanding our presence and reach bystrengthening our portfolio across the country with the launch of Tata Coffee Grand Premium,” said Das.

Tata Consumer Products took strategic steps to enter the branded coffee space under the brand name Tata Coffee Grand, in 2015.

