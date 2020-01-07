Tea Board fixes green leaf prices for January

The Tea Board has announced that the district average price for green leaf in January 2020 in the Nilgiris will be ₹12.36 a kg.

Tea Board’s Assistant Director B Pagalavan said the rate was fixed on the basis of the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories in December 2019.

He said all bought factories have been instructed to adhere to the average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month. He also said all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid less than the district average in December.

The price is marginally less than ₹ 12.45 a kg fixed for December. This is the lowest price since October 2017, except for July 2018, when the price was ₹12.20.

It indicates that prices at the auctions have fallen to October 2017 levels. In January last year, the average price was much higher at ₹15.69 a kg.