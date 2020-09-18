Tea prices continue to move up in Kochi auctions

Active participation of major packaters led to continued upward trend in tea prices at Kochi auctions. The robust demand witnessed in dust grades pushed up prices in sale 38 and the average price realisation went up to ₹199 from ₹196 in the previous week. Ninety-four per cent of the offered quantity of 4,52,203 kg was sold.

The market for PD grade barely remained steady and tended to ease. RD, SRD, SFD grades appreciated by ₹3-5, especially blakcer teas with good liquoring properties. The hike in price was less for browner teas, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said. The demand from Kerala loose tea traders was subdued.

In orthodox dust, 100 per cent of the offered quantity of 22,000 was sold and the market was firm to dearer. A small quantity was absorbed by exporters.

However, the rising price momentum could not be witnessed in leaf varieties because of the subdued demand from packaters and exporters, especially to CIS countries and other destinations.

In orthodox leaf, the market for Nilgiri whole leaf and brokens was irregular and lower with longer margins of ₹5 to ₹10. The quantity offered was 2,35,592 kg. The average price realisation was also down at ₹193 from ₹202 compared to the previous week.

In CTC leaf, the quantity offered was 1,01,525 kg, and 79 per cent of this was sold. The market for brokens and Fannings was barely steady and tended to ease. The upcountry buyers’ participation was less compared to the previous weeks.