Telangana releases new cotton variety

Even as the pink bollworm developing resistance to GM cotton causing extensive losses to farmers, the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has released a cotton variety which promises a yield potential of 3,000 kg/ha.

Suitable for rain-fed conditions, the variety (ADB 542) offers good fibre quality with a staple length of 27-32. A medium-duration crop (150-170 days), the variety is resistant to bacterial leaf blight and tobacco streak virus.

This is among the eight varieties in various crops cleared by the State Varietal Release Committee for the commercial use.