Telangana to set up three3 panels for crop regulation

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

To assess demand to suggest area, varieties, cultivation methods

As it gets ready for regulation of crops from this kharif season, Telangana has decided to set up three committees — to monitor global and national trends and to recommend annually on what crops to grow based on the demand-supply gaps.

At the heart of the Crop Regulation Policy will be the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee, which closely monitors the demand for agri-produce in India and abroad and come up with recommendations.

These recommendations will decide the acreage of the crops to be grown in the kharif and rabi seasons.

The second committee, Cotton Research and Development Centre, will specifically look into the crop trends of the fibre and help growers with necessary recommendations on what varieties to grow and how to market the produce.

The third panel, Agriculture Research Committee, will study and make recommendations to change the cultivation practices.

While announcing the formation of the three committees, Telangana Chief Minister Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the regulation of crops will be a continuous process.

He asked the officials to monitor the food security and nutritional requirements of people and bring those elements into the crop regulation.

Officials were directed to prepare estimates of the spinning and ginning mills in the State in order to make the best use of the cotton grown in the State. This will also help in reducing transportation costs for the sector.

There was a need to increase yields by transforming the cultivation methods, he said.

