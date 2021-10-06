Three-month high offer for coonoor tea auction:

The rising trend witnessed in the offer for Coonoor Tea Trade Association last week continues this week with 24.14 lakh kg being offered for Sale No: 40 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is as much as 1.30 lakh kg more than the offer of last week.

It is the highest volume of the last three months, the previous high being 24.86 lakh kg on July 16.

This week’s offer includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.

Of the 24.14 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 22.82 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.32 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 97,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 16.83 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 35,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.99 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 17.80 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.34 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The CTC Broken Pekoe grade of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd., (GTAPL) topped the entire auctions last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹ 297 a kg. In the CTC Dust tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹280 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Premium got ₹ 229, Pinewood Estate ₹ 211 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹206. Among orthodox teas, Chamraj got ₹ 276.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 72-78 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 127-211 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 65-75 and for the best grades, ₹ 148-186.