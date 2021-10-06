Three-month high offer for coonoor tea auction:

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The rising trend witnessed in the offer for Coonoor Tea Trade Association last week continues this week with 24.14 lakh kg being offered for Sale No: 40 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.
This is as much as 1.30 lakh kg more than the offer of last week.
It is the highest volume of the last three months, the previous high being 24.86 lakh kg on July 16.
This week’s offer includes some teas which remained unsold in the previous weeks.
Of the 24.14 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 22.82 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.32 lakh kg orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf tea counter, only 97,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 16.83 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 35,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.99 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 17.80 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.34 lakh kg, Dust grades.
The CTC Broken Pekoe grade of Homedale Estate, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Pvt Ltd., (GTAPL) topped the entire auctions last week when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹ 297 a kg. In the CTC Dust tea auction, Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹280 a kg. Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Premium got ₹ 229, Pinewood Estate ₹ 211 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹206. Among orthodox teas, Chamraj got ₹ 276.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 72-78 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 127-211 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 65-75 and for the best grades, ₹ 148-186.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...