TN Agricultural University establishes Ultra High Density Planting demo plot for mango

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has established a 1.5 acre demonstration plot for Ultra High Density Planting (UHDP) of mango in the College Orchard of Horticultural College &Research Institute here.
This plot was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu this morning.
The Governor planted the first mango graft (Banganapalli variety), followed by planting of grafts of varieties such as Salem Bangalora, Imam Pasand, Banganapalli and Bangalora by the students and staff members.
Spacing is closer (4 metre spacing between rows and 2 m spacing between two plants) under UHDP technique compared to 10 x10 m spacing under conventional planting methods, resulting in accommodation of 500 plants/acre under former as against 40 under conventional planting methods.
The benefits under UHDP include two to three-fold increase in productivity, optimal use of vertical and horizontal space, increased water-use and fertilizer-use efficiency, possibility of using the space between plants for inter-cropping during early years of planting besides making orchard crops profitable as other cash crops.
UHDP combined with micro irrigation, fertigation, canopy management and pruning can play an important role in achieving quick, high, stable and sustainable yields in mango orchards, a University release said.
Mango is cultivated in an area of 1.6 lakh hectares in the State with production and productivity at 11.56 lakh tonnes and 8.7 tonnes per hectare respectively. Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Vellore, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tiruvallur are some of the major mango growing districts.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism