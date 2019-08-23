Agri Business

Tobacco Board fixes crop size at 136 mkg

Our Bureau Guntur | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

The Tobacco Board has fixed the crop size of virginia tobacco at 136 million kg (mkg) for the 2019-20 crop year, and it has been retained at the same level as last year, as the export scenario is uncertain, according to board officials here. Executive Director K Sunitha said the board was taking many measures to ensure fair and remunerative prices to farmers and many of them were taking up zero budget natural farming. The crop size was fixed at 46 mkg for northern light soils in West Godavari district, 4 mkg for northern black soils, 46 mkg for southern light soils and 40 mkg for southern black.

