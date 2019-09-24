Tobacco Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:11:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)95.00-20.833505.003650370037.74
Nawabganj(UP)38.00-55.03899.8521502100-
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69324.204500450030.43
Published on September 24, 2019
