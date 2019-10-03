Tobacco Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:14:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)75.00-21.052925.003800365072.73
Nawabganj(UP)36.00-5.26871.8524502150-
Aliganj(UP)21.00-19.23908.9019001900-7.32
Farukhabad(UP)10.00-28.57246.504500450069.81
Published on October 03, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)