Tobacco Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:07:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)120.00603165.003500380062.79
Aliganj(UP)36.0071.43980.902100190027.27
Nawabganj(UP)33.00-8.33937.8526002450-
Farukhabad(UP)15.00-30.004500--
Annur(TN)5.00-66.67143.0031003100-
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
tobacco (commodity)