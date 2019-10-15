Tobacco Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:51:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Kayamganj(UP)150.00503665.003450345068.29
Farukhabad(UP)0.90-91248.304300450059.26
