Tobacco Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:19:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)46.60-13.542229.102100210010.53
Farukhabad(UP)17.5016.67524.3074004200196.00
Belargaon(Cht)4.40-8.802200--
Published on December 04, 2019
