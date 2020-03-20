Tobacco Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:35:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)24.00-69.541680.802100190010.53
Annur(TN)7.50114.29219.2031003100NC
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC291.404800475015.66
Published on March 20, 2020
