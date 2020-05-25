Tobacco Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:06:03 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Aliganj(UP)30.00251710.8021002100NC
Published on May 25, 2020
tobacco (commodity)