Tobacco Prices

as on : 24-07-2020 04:11:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Farukhabad(UP)25.00614.29319.9040004820-6.98
Nawabganj(UP)14.00-6.67515.003420338062.86
Manendragarh(Cht)1.40-25.405200--
Published on July 24, 2020
