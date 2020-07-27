Tobacco Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:39:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Tobacco
Nawabganj(UP)15.007.14530.003450342064.29
Annur(TN)6.50-4.41264.0031003100NC
Singroli(MP)2.50-2.502500--
Published on July 27, 2020
