Tomato prices drop on higher arrivals

The all-India average retail prices of tomato, dropped by 12.89 per cent as on December 21 from a week-ago and by 23.69 per cent in the past one month, Consumer Affairs Ministry said.

Major markets in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, have been seeing an increase in arrivals, and hence a correction in prices in the past few days, the ministry said in a statement. The wholesale prices of tomato are predicted to go down as crop from Rajasthan is in the market and fresh harvest from other States is expected to arrive by end of December.

Due to subdued rains, the supply disruption in Maharashtra and Gujarat has been resolved and most of the retail markets have seen a decrease in the prices.

While Delhi’s retail market has seen a drop of 32 per cent during last one month at ₹43/kg as on December 21, consumers in Chennai saw 58 per cent fall at ₹42/kg now.

In Bengaluru, tomato is still selling high at ₹57/kg, though there has been 35 per cent decline in last one month.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, current prices are at ₹41 and ₹62, respectively. Last month tomato crossed ₹100/kg at many places following rain-induced disruption in supply.