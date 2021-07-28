TradeBridge eyes more agri-products on its platform to expand operations

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
TradeBridge, an online B2B platform for the dry fruits trade, is expanding operations to include more agri-commodities including spices, tea, coffee, grains, cotton and sugar among others as it plans to expand its reach connecting a large set of wholesale vendors and buyers across the country.
Set up last year during the lockdown by a commodity firm dealing with imports and processing of almonds, TradeBridge has already clocked a gross merchandise value of ₹40 crore, said Sameer Bhanushali, Founder and CEO, TradeBridge.
The digital trading platform has product listing of over 80 SKUs including almonds, cashews, raisins, pistachios, dehydrated fruits. “We are in the process of listing more and more products. We plan to add coffee, tea, cotton, sugar, rice among others going forward,” he said.
Bhanushali said the response to the B2B e-marketplace has been fantastic in the past few months and TradeBridge has already attracted over 12,000 users. “The customer on-boarding is doubling every six months,” he said adding that the monthly active user base exceeds 6,000 on the digital trading platform. The repeat orders on the platform are 50 per cent with an average order value of ₹85,000, Bhanushali said.
Besides helping connect buyers with traders, processors and importers, TradeBridge also takes care of logistics, quality inspections, secure payments, grievance redressals and extension of credit. “We are introducing technology to improve food traceability, sustainability and insurance to cover all major risks,” Bhanushali said.
Bhanushali said there’s huge opportunity to digitise the operations in the agri-commodity markets, which are fragmented. TradeBridge, which is self-funded and has invested about a million dollars, plans to raise funding for future expansion plans, he said.
