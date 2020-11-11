Turmeric loses colour in Erode as farmers eye cash crops

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Turmeric production in Erode was the second highest some years back, next to Nizamabad and also the turmeric trade was also flourishing. But now the trade is in a trembling state due to poor demand, both locally and from the upcountry markets.
This may be due to the availability of good quality turmeric at cheaper prices from other States. Even the local Masala firms are buying turmeric from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra due to lower price.
“For the past couple of years we are seeing demand dropping consistently, so we are cautiously quoting the price and buying the same. The spice was cultivated over about 70,000 acres of land in Tamil Nadu but now it has decreased to about 40,000 acres. The farmers, for want of getting feasible price, have reduced the acreage and have switched over to other cash crops like banana,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said every year Tamil Nadu’s share was about 10 lakh bags (of 70 kg each) of turmeric, but now there are only about 7- 8 lakh bags approximately that come to market. Further, all the traders in North India are having stock and so they have decreased the buying, he added.
C Nallasamy, President, Lower Bhavani Project Ryots Association, said, “Once turmeric was a golden crop for the farmers, but now for want of getting feasible price they have decreased the cultivation. On an acre of land a farmer may get 20 quintals but he has to spend ₹1.50 lakh as cultivation cost/acre. Now the crop is selling at ₹5,500-6,000 a quintal and the farmers are incurring huge loss.”
He said at present the turmeric is cultivated over 14,000 acres in Erode district and the State Government has decided to start a “Turmeric Centre” near Modakurichi.
Erode turmeric traders say that the upcountry demand is decreasing every year. Last year, finger variety was sold at ₹6,000-6,500 a quintal and this year too it is selling at about ₹6,000.
Erode farmers are demanding that the government procure all the turmeric directly at ₹10,000 a quintal.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...