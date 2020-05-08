Agri Business

Turmeric price steady

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 08, 2020 Published on May 08, 2020

 

Turmeric prices ruled steady in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,888 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,269-6,129. Out of 1,880 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 488 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,166-6,365 and root variety at ₹5,065-6,199. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,799. Root variety was sold at ₹5,549-5,889.

Published on May 08, 2020
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Global cues lift soya oil