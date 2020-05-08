Turmeric price steady

Turmeric prices ruled steady in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,888 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,269-6,129. Out of 1,880 bags of turmeric kept for sale, only 488 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,166-6,365 and root variety at ₹5,065-6,199. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,809-6,799. Root variety was sold at ₹5,549-5,889.