Turmeric production will be normal

Erode | Updated on November 19, 2019 Published on November 19, 2019

The standing turmeric crop is in good condition and farmers are expected to get a decent yield, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,558-6,800 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,329-6,422. Of the 2,050 bags of turmeric that arrived, 1,053 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,258-6,659 and root variety at ₹5,066-6,299 . Of 457 bags kept for sale, 444 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,799-6,711 and root variety at ₹5,599-6,433. Out of 375 bags kept for sale, 333 bags were sold. Our Correspondent

