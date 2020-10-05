Unnati raises $1.7 mn from Nabventures Fund

Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Ag-tech start-up Unnati has raised $1.7 million in pre-series A funding from Nabventures Fund, the company said on Monday.
The start-up plans to use the funds to scale up its tech platform and increase its geographical and crop footprint by setting up more partner stores, said co-founder Ashok Prasad, in a statement.
Unnati has a strong network of partner stores for selling agri-inputs and purchasing produce in Eastern, Central and Western India. Besides providing competitively-priced inputs to farmers, Unnati uses its reach to enable farmers to get remunerative prices for their produce by enabling them to access better markets in a fair and transparent manner. It also provides financial services to the farmer besides point-of-purchase farm advisories.
Also read: Nabard announces ₹ 700-cr venture capital fund for agri, rural startups
“Unnati has created a platform to digitalise the major components in the food and agribusiness value chain. The predictive capabilities of the data captured by the platform enhances efficiencies while its transparent processes help in building trust among farmers and FPOs.” said GR Chintala, Chairman, NABARD and NABVENTURES.
“The Unnati team is solving some of the important problems faced by farmers like lack of access to quality inputs at transparent prices and lack of last-mile market linkage to sell produce at competitive prices. The amalgamation of a fintech layer has resulted in customer stickiness. We appreciate the agri input selling and market linkage proposition of the Unnati platform and are happy to support it on its onwards and upwards journey,” said Manikumar S, Chief Operating Offier, Nabventures.
Unnati has previously received funding from angel investors, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), KRS Jamwal, current and former Paytm senior executives Vikas Garg, Shankar Nath, Renu Satti, Gemba Capital, and Ajay Lakhotia. The current investment transaction has also been supported by Sumeet Seraf who acted as advisor for the transaction, the company said.
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...