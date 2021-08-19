Unnati to support over 3,000 FPOs with digital solutions this year

Agritech start-up Unnati proposes to support over 3,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) this year to empower about 15 lakh farmers with tech-led business solutions by enhancing their economic strength and market linkages to improve their incomes.

Unnati equips the FPOs to leverage their collective strengths and bargaining power to access financial and non-financial inputs, services, and technologies. This will allow them to optimise transaction costs and tap into high-value markets. Unnati aims to support FPOs with digital payment services such as UPI, credit/debit cards, mobile wallets etc. and banking services, output sales, loan services, brand promotion and agro advisories, among others.

By the financial year 2024, Unnati plans to support over 10,000 FPOs impacting the lives of about one crore farmers, the company said in a statement.

“Unnati has always maintained a sharp focus on building tech-driven solutions that can not only improve farmers’ incomes but also strengthen their market linkages, help them avail financial services and enable them to increase their crop yield,” said Amit Sinha, Co-founder, Unnati.

“The FPOs, with Unnati’s digital solutions, will augment the farmer management, accounting, and inventory management, and will help streamline operations while also bolstering the overall business process. With these FPOs, we aim to ensure farmers have access to a one-stop solution which will provide them with digital solutions to improve their quality of life. We will be coming up with more such associations soon,” Sinha said in a statement.