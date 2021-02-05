UP sugar mills owe around ₹12,400 crore in cane payment

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The sugarcane crushing season may be well past the half-way mark, but the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is yet to announce the State-advised price (SAP) for the season.
Last time, the SAP was revised in 2017 when the BJP government came to power in the State. The government, however, had directed the mills to make payment at the previous year’s rate of ₹315 per quintal.
According to data with the UP Sugar Industry & Cane Development Department, the sugar mills have crushed nearly 560 lakh tonnes of sugarcane, which could be, on an average, worth ₹17,635 crore. As of now, the payment made so far was ₹7,205 crore, as per the data available from official sources. The unpaid balance, till today (February 6) for the season 2020-21 is ₹10,430 crore till Thursday. Besides, the some mills have to pay a sum of ₹1,207 crore and an interest amount of ₹750 crore to the farmers towards the previous season’s cane price.
“Though I have supplied 15 tonnes of sugarcane till date, I have received no payment so far. The delay in payment is making it difficult for me to repay the loan I have taken from the cooperative society towards the purchase of fertilisers. As a result, the cooperative society has already a higher rate of interest on the ₹1-lakh loan,” said Mahinder Singh, a marginal cane farmer .
Jitender Hudda, a farmer in Shamli, said sugar mills have already purchased more than half of the current season’s produce, but the government is still to declare the SAP. Some mills are making payment at the previous year’s rate, but not all. Similarly, a large number of farmers are yet to get payment for the previous season, Hudda said.
According to Pushpendra Singh, President of Kisan Shakti Sangh, who is among the farmers protesting against Central farm laws at Gazipur border, the UP farmers are angry at the Yogi government for this. With the increase in diesel price as well as electricity charges, apart from rising input costs, the farmers are really finding it difficult to make two ends meet.
In 2020, the UP government decided to increase the price at which electricity is supplied for tube well irrigation from ₹1,050 per 10 HP (horse power) to ₹1,875 per month. The farmers with smaller motors suffered the maximum as the government decided to club those with 5HP and 7.5 HP motors and put them in a higher slab. “Before 2017, I used to pay less than ₹300 a month, but for the same motor I pay ₹1,875 now,” said a farmer.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...