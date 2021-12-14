Vibrant Gujarat: MoUs worth ₹2359 crore in agri business space

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Gujarat Government on Tuesday signed eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹2,359 crore in the areas of agriculture, agro-processing and agri infrastructure as part of the pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
The largest quantum of investment was committed in the area of ethanol manufacturing, which saw three MoUs worth ₹1342 crore to be executed in Dahej.
The companies have signed MoUs to make ethanol from paddy and corn in the State.
New Delhi-based RLG Group's Luna Chemicals Pvt Limited committed ₹650 crore worth of investment to set up an ethanol project with a capacity of 500,000 litres per day. The company has two manufacturing sites in Gujarat, one at Ankleshwar and the other at Dahej. Its products include acetic anhydride, absolute alcohol, ethyle alcohol, nitrobenzene among others.
Chemicals major UPL has committed investments worth ₹500 crore for ethanol plant with capacity of 500,000 LPD. The third company, Aamanya Organics Private Limited, promoted by Saurin Dilipbhai Shah having a registered office in Ahmedabad signed a MoU for ₹192 crore to set up 150,000-LPD ethanol plant. A similar investments for the similar capacities was committed by Ahmedabad-based DAPS Infra Pvt Limited, a real-estate developer company promoted by Dilipkumar Pandya.
Another Ahmedabad-based real estate major Iskon Group's food business arm, Iskon Balaji Foods Pvt Ltd signed ₹500-crore MoU to set up a frozen potat-based snacks production plant at Himmatnagar in North Gujarat.
Among other projects in the agri space included ₹200-crore for agri produce green e-commerce project in Gandhinagar.
Punjab-based Paras Spices has signed a MoU worth ₹100 crore to set up dehydration unit, pack-house, sorting and spices grinding unit at Rajkot.
For the agriculture and acquaculture infrastructure development, ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture, Chennai has inked an MoU of ₹25 crore, a statement from the government said.
All the MoUs were signed in presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Parshottam Rupala at a ceremony held in Anand Agriculture University, Anand on Tuesday.
