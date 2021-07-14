Volume hits 3-week high at Coonoor tea auction

A volume of 24.86 lakh kg is being offered for sale 28 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This reverses the falling trend witnessed in the past few weeks. It is as much as 1.63 lakh kg more than offer for last week’s offer. Also, it is the highest volume of the past three weeks.

The volume offered includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but substantial quantity is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 24.86 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 23.50 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.36 lakh kg orthodox variety.

In the leaf tea counter, only 88,000 kg belongs to orthodox; while 17.78 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 48,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 5.72 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 18.66 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.20 lakh kg, Dust grades.

The green tea from Pascoes Woodlands, auctioned by Paramount Tea Marketing (SI) P Ltd., topped the auctions last week when Indrani International bought it for ₹300 a kg. Among CTC teas, Homedale Estate’s Broken Orange Pekoe Fanning grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹297 a kg.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹75-77 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹156-198 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹80-83 and for the best grades, ₹162-227.