Weak demand drags tur

Weak physical demand and the rise in arrival of new crop dragged tur and its dal with tur Maharashtra (new) being quoted at ₹5,250 a quintal, while tur Maharashtra (old) declined to ₹4,800-5,000. Tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,400-4,800. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹6,700-6,800 and tur dal (full) at ₹7,100-7,200. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,700-7,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000.