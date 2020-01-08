Agri Business

Weak demand drags tur

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

Weak physical demand and the rise in arrival of new crop dragged tur and its dal with tur Maharashtra (new) being quoted at ₹5,250 a quintal, while tur Maharashtra (old) declined to ₹4,800-5,000. Tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,400-4,800. Tur dal (sawa no.) was quoted at ₹6,700-6,800 and tur dal (full) at ₹7,100-7,200. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,700-7,900, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,000.

Published on January 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Turmeric prices go up