Webinar on Friday on biodiversity conservation

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru (IIPMB) is organising a webinar on Best Practices for Biodiversity Conservation on Friday, July 17, in association with the GoI-GEF-UNDP India High Range Mountain Landscape Project.

The objective is to identify best practices and governance approaches for mainstreaming bio-diversity conservation in the production sectors of tea, cardamom, coffee, oil palm and forest plantation. Biodiversity experts and Forest Department officials are expected to participate in the event, supported by the Haritha Keralam Mission and Kerala Forest & Wildlife Department.