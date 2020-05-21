West Bengal, Odisha assessing damage on Amphan’s trail

The morning after hitting the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast in a flourish, erstwhile super cyclone Amphan lay weakened many times over by 5.30 am as a conventional cyclone over Bangladesh, about 270 km North-North-East of Kolkata; 150 km South of Dhubri; and 110 km South-South-East of Rangpur (Bangladesh).

India Meteorological Department, which tracked the monster cyclone with uncanny precision, said this (Thursday) morning that the cyclone would continue to move North-North-East and weaken further into a deep depression later in the morning and further into a depression into the afternoon. The system is ow centered over Bangladesh and would have no impact for West Bengal or Odisha.

Wreaks havoc in Bengal, Odisha

Meanwhile, agency reports said that the erstwhile super cyclone wrought havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, claiming 10-12 lives. Odisha is in the process of assessing the damage caused by the cyclone along its coastal districts. The cyclone could not have come at a worse time as the two states have been busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that a meeting of a special task force would take place later today to assess the damage and find ways to provide relief to the people. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha was quoted as saying that it would take time for government officials to reach affected areas.

Huge loss to crops

“It will be only day after tomorrow that proper work can begin. The remnant cyclone is still hovering over the North 24 Parganas. There has been huge loss to crops. We intend to reach out to the affected humanitarian assistance in terms of food, water and shelter to those affected. Then we will think of a way to financially help or provide job avenues, so that they can stand on their feet.”

Last evening, Amphan crossed the coast as a very severe cyclonic cyclone, went through the landfall with the frontal wall cloud first for almost six hours with wind speeds of 155-165 km/hr gusting to 185 km/hr across the Sunderbans, before reaching home dry by 6.30 pm. Fresh from the sea, the very severe cyclone set up a perch over West Bengal, close to Kolkata. Over land, the winds clocked 130-140 km/hr gusting to 155 km/hr. The prevailing wind speeds were 110-120 km/hr gusting to 135 km/hr over Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata districts.

Amphan chronicles

By 8.30 pm, the very severe system had moved to close to Kolkata with wind speeds of 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr. Main rainfall amounts recorded till then since morning were Kolkata-22 cm; Dumdum-19.4 cm; and Digha-8.7 cm. By 9.30 pm, Amphan clambered to a location about 50 km North-East of Kolkata with wind speeds of 115-125 km/hr gusting to 140 km/hr.

The very severe cyclonic storm weakened into a severe cyclonic storm only by 10.30 pm by which time it had reached about 60 km to the North-East of Kolkata. By 11.30 pm last (Wednesday) night, it had moved to 110 km North-East of Kolkata and featured wind speeds of 90-100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr.