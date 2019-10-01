Wheat Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:47:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)1042.00NC27265.00194519304.01
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00-9.0950455.001950195017.47
Aligarh(UP)400.00NC16900.00200019806.67
Gadarpur(Utr)282.00-87.748686.00184018406.05
Bindki(UP)250.0013.6414250.00190019105.56
Sitapur(UP)152.00-20.838741.60193019305.46
Begusarai (Raj)150.002510893.00187018505.65
Naugarh(UP)122.50NC9572.601890187014.20
Barhaj(UP)100.00-28.576394.001860185010.06
Bangalore(Kar)93.00-29.012736.003000300011.11
Kishunpur(UP)91.0028.173760.00185018305.71
Kasganj(UP)88.50-33.863646.10195019404.84
Sandila(UP)75.00252268.001915191516.06
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)63.00231.581902.70193019004.61
Puwaha(UP)62.0072.2210408.001940192010.23
Mihipurwa(UP)57.8065.141696.60178017804.71
Sahiyapur(UP)52.0062.54700.90188518706.80
Utraula(UP)52.00-38.13378.2018101810-
Khategaon(MP)51.470.45841.2020002009-
Karnailganj(UP)50.0038.892336.50187518758.07
Chandausi(UP)43.0043.331099.00194019304.02
Pilibhit(UP)40.00-209977.00198019809.09
Dadri(UP)40.00NC1733.0019701930NC
Charra(UP)39.00-29.09891.00200019307.53
Khujner(MP)38.50887.1884.80199818635.16
Unnao(UP)38.50-18.261615.90191018803.52
Bilsi(UP)36.5099.452737.60190019002.15
Nagaram(Raj)31.00675189.30196018845.95
Kosikalan(UP)28.00-6.675250.00193019107.22
Bachranwa(UP)28.00NC1710.001840183011.52
Mehrauni(UP)28.003.72177.00192019209.71
Rura(UP)27.50-26.671095.0018701870-
Singroli(MP)26.804366.671931.701850185012.12
Gangapur City(Raj)26.50263.012121.00191318412.03
Fatehpur(UP)26.50NC2494.00190019104.40
Achnera(UP)26.00-18.751703.50193019305.46
Basti(UP)25.00-16.671229.00188518608.96
Panchpedwa(UP)25.00-39.02819.0018601845-
Karvi(UP)25.0051.52809.70187518906.23
Payagpur(UP)25.00-90.558206.60184018455.75
Mau(Chitrakut)(UP)23.5023.68515.8018601950-
Risia(UP)19.80-68.773973.801780179014.84
Puranpur(UP)18.00-105162.10198019507.03
Tulsipur(UP)18.00-28192.00184018406.36
Badayoun(UP)16.00-11.111478.00197519759.12
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00NC1491.001835183511.21
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-252407.00193519304.88
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)10.3080.7605.30187818761.46
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC747.001950195012.39
Dibrugarh(ASM)8.0015.94138.9019001900-
Chotila(Guj)8.00NC993.402050205017.14
Modasa(Guj)8.00-72.971328.60205020153.54
Maudaha(UP)8.00-20163.00193018908.12
Haathras(UP)8.00-20928.90200020508.70
Ujhani(UP)8.00-33.331450.00197519806.76
Asansol(WB)7.40-14.94767.22205020307.89
Durgapur(WB)6.80-11.69869.36207020504.81
Babrala(UP)6.60-14.29116.70180018004.65
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)6.00-401180.0018451840-
Bankura Sadar(WB)6.00-50110.00180018009.09
Khurja(UP)5.00-61.54792.50196019405.09
Shikohabad(UP)5.00-50956.00198019507.03
Kapasan(Raj)4.0014.29125.10195019508.33
Atrauli(UP)4.00-50189.00184018406.05
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)3.50-74.07242.70195019501.30
Anandnagar(UP)3.40-925394.301915189010.37
Dankaur(UP)2.50-34.21204.942000200015.27
Dataganj(UP)2.50-50385.00187018708.09
Billsadda(UP)2.50-28.5745.0018501840-
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)2.10-12.570.001950197020.37
Halvad(Guj)1.60-74.19115.58200020502.56
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.60-87.6246.7019501970-0.51
Achalda(UP)1.50NC767.301920192020.00
Vadgam(Guj)1.30-53.5736.70197520904.06
Lakshar(Utr)1.2020187.40185018506.63
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC41.001840175011.52
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.8033.3315.50210023005.00
Visavadar(Guj)0.70-87.54260.381995207510.22
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-4079.30201520351.77
Beawar(Raj)0.60-14.2915.9020002300NC
Divai(UP)0.60-25150.40184518456.34
Published on October 01, 2019
