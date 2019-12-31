Wheat Prices

as on : 31-12-2019 12:10:05 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-15.7922037.0018501960NC
Payagpur(UP)103.3065.0212552.20184018405.14
Kishunpur(UP)71.00-43.657566.00190019006.74
Naugarh(UP)68.50-12.7415860.60194519558.06
Dibrugarh(ASM)48.00-5.882569.007600760014.29
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00-33.333660.501940195016.17
Gazipur(UP)23.0035.292773.00200020008.70
Rudauli(UP)10.50NC837.2019501945-
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.0040687.9019001900NC
Gazipur(UP)4.20110184.008370837032.86
Anandnagar(UP)2.0033.335506.901950195512.39
Sehjanwa(UP)1.40-6.67294.108190818041.94
Mawana(UP)1.00NC46.0020052060-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC113.004800480050.00
Vilaspur(UP)0.65NC26.2078207520-
Published on December 31, 2019
wheat (commodity)