Wheat Prices

as on : 15-01-2020 02:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)862.00-3.6933841.502200217013.99
Aligarh(UP)350.009.3817395.002160220011.34
Haathras(UP)270.00812.161759.1042804025-
Gondal(UP)242.001.6817596.50193019305.75
Haathras(UP)180.001251535.006850700011.38
Begusarai (Raj)160.00-15.7910046.0018501840NC
Sitapur(UP)130.00-15.037675.40210520705.78
Bahraich(UP)113.6023.883671.30195019507.73
Kota(Raj)104.50-61.7229261.002220222013.85
Charra(UP)90.00NC3239.50207020309.52
Ghaziabad(UP)75.00-16.672395.0020502050-0.97
Lucknow(UP)70.00-15.662423.502020200016.43
Siliguri(WB)67.00-801.008000-23.08
Rajkot(Guj)47.50-36.673161.002315231015.75
Badayoun(UP)41.00-8.891607.002085208011.80
Etah(UP)40.00-61.93085.002100211010.53
Faizabad(UP)38.008.57680.80195019406.56
Vasai(Mah)35.00NC743.00235023507.31
Ballia(UP)35.00751590.002050205015.49
Lalganj(UP)34.5023.212161.7019801975-
Kasimbazar(WB)31.00-3.12415.50220022001.38
Lucknow(UP)30.00-14.29337.008100806039.66
Bachranwa(UP)28.00-6.671470.00193519356.03
Rura(UP)27.50NC622.00190019007.04
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.00NC624.802070205011.29
Puwaha(UP)26.00-7.145152.00198019605.32
Mathura(UP)26.0041474.002175213517.57
Haathras(UP)25.9043.09906.6022252250-
Kayamganj(UP)25.00NC1980.002080205011.23
Rajkot(Guj)25.0066.67251.50487551252.63
Singroli(MP)24.00943.482195.772000200011.11
Chandausi(UP)24.00-20756.502075207510.08
Tulsipur(UP)22.5028.57290.0019301945-
Kalapipal(MP)22.00144.44342.60190019958.57
Risia(UP)22.00-2.223385.101945195020.06
Badda(UP)22.0022.22137.0019801960-
Bareilly(UP)21.5086.962251.30202521008.29
Palanpur(Guj)21.00-30493.002290239711.06
Etawah(UP)20.0033.33676.00208021508.33
Raibareilly(UP)20.00-4.76776.50199020106.70
Udaipura(Raj)18.20-555.602000--
Kannauj(UP)18.00-5.26806.502050200010.22
Ghaziabad(UP)17.0013.33114.0056505550-
Naanpara(UP)15.60-2.5788.10195019605.98
Aliganj(UP)15.00NC1025.302010199010.44
Basti(UP)15.00-11.76968.50195019506.85
Pilibhit(UP)15.003.455643.00205021008.75
Bilsi(UP)14.20-14.202025--
Farukhabad(UP)14.0016.67718.502080210011.83
Bareilly(UP)13.00-13.33155.508025785032.64
Patan(Guj)11.59-105.642353-12.85
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00-91.24253.508400836027.27
Kasganj(UP)10.00-503887.702110205012.23
Shahjahanpur(UP)10.00-90.916362.00204520109.07
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00NC889.002190223011.73
Siddhpur(Guj)9.88-470.342360-12.01
Ballia(UP)9.50-9.508475--
Sitapur(UP)9.309.41117.807200726026.09
Achnera(UP)9.00-101063.002130210015.14
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)8.00-87.691314.002275230013.75
Paliakala(UP)8.00601754.802060201013.81
Wazirganj(UP)8.00-11.11231.0020502040-
Gondal(UP)8.0014.29150.2083008325-
Babrala(UP)7.302.82107.502000200012.99
Jahangirabad(UP)6.508.33654.002150216011.40
Thandla(MP)6.22-75.41168.9922802285-
Visavadar(Guj)6.10-63.25298.7422952325-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)6.00-25264.502130204512.70
Hasanpur(UP)6.002077.5020452040-
Asansol(WB)6.00-4.76421.4521002100-2.78
Tundla(UP)5.50NC787.102180214511.79
Durgapur(WB)5.50-6.78470.3121302130-
Bhind(MP)5.00-5.002154--
Khairagarh(UP)5.00-19.35173.30195019505.41
Aligarh(UP)5.0066.6764.005200525035.06
Safdarganj(UP)5.0015026.4080008080-
Safdarganj(UP)4.5080558.001960196510.11
Faizabad(UP)4.50NC28.507900770021.54
Vankaner(Guj)4.00-130.502225-6.46
Rasda(UP)4.00-5044.0020601870-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-48.908135-25.15
Agra(UP)4.00166.6745.008850895034.09
Thara(Guj)3.60-20278.302300236210.21
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.40-24.44184.60198020007.03
Shahjahanpur(UP)3.40-16.407515--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-37.008100-14.89
Asansol(WB)3.20451.72136.888300830027.69
Khategaon(MP)3.00-67.911287.44210022705.79
Agra(UP)3.005042.505720568041.23
Mathura(UP)3.00NC46.708850890036.15
Visavadar(Guj)2.80-16.6720.2250255080-
Naanpara(UP)2.60NC24.8074007400-
Etawah(UP)2.50-16.6730.5081258100-
Raibareilly(UP)2.50-2.508100--
Etah(UP)2.20-1231.308760870034.36
Bagasara(Guj)2.00-75105.0021402250-
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00-71.43291.00220023007.21
Kasganj(UP)2.002540.9087808750-
Shajapur(MP)1.50-85123.4021502385-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.40-6.6722.008190811035.60
Savarkundla(Guj)1.20-2.604263--
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-33.3325.608150820025.87
Paliakala(UP)1.20NC16.008110806025.74
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-8094.6023232403-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-50137.0019001900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC46.004800490045.45
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC21.5081008100-
Bahraich(UP)0.80-4.905750-15.69
Etawah(UP)0.8033.338.3053505250-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8014.2912.408250820033.60
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-258.4021652380-
Vadgam(Guj)0.60-6027.102255202010.81
Amirgadh(Guj)0.60-53.856.2021302275-
Divai(UP)0.60NC86.80184518456.34
Published on January 15, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)