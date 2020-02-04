Wheat Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Bindki(UP)230.001512770.00205020305.67
Uttaripura(UP)63.20184.68477.50200019005.26
Allahabad(UP)50.00-23.081740.002100210013.51
Rura(UP)35.50NC757.00190018706.44
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)21.00-252454.20203020942.73
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-201060.002025192510.96
Fatehpur(UP)18.00-5.261841.90200020004.17
Jafarganj(UP)17.00-62.22583.0019802030-0.50
Ruperdeeha(UP)16.00NC979.00185018452.78
Sandila(UP)14.00-12.52438.0020002000-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)10.00-9.091617.00212521358.14
Sikandraraau(UP)10.00-16.67392.00196519353.69
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.0066.67757.0018651865-
Gadaura(UP)7.00-12.53399.50183018503.98
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC155.0021002050-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.50-3.505980--
Ujhani(UP)3.00NC976.50208020809.47
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-3.005215--
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-42.8633.007750770022.53
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-2.005125--
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-8.006250--
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-11.112557.901955196012.03
Dhoraji(Guj)1.50114.2949.70224523456.65
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-34.7823.6042008315-37.31
Doharighat(UP)1.20-23.701900-9.51
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-2.204480--
Gangoh(UP)1.20-1.205665--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.00490050002.08
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-1.003500--
Doharighat(UP)1.00-17.507300-25.86
Sandila(UP)1.002526.3079508050-
Bindki(UP)1.00-1.007190--
Bindki(UP)0.90-5.904930--
Bindki(UP)0.90-552.9054605380-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-0.805275--
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-0.805385--
Bindki(UP)0.80-1.608250--
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-0.708250--
Sandila(UP)0.70-0.704900--
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-0.608210--
Published on February 04, 2020
