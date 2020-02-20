Wheat Prices

as on : 20-02-2020 10:23:37 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Rura(UP)37.5036.36923.50190019002.70
Payagpur(UP)29.001326317.6018301840-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC57.0050005000-3.85
Published on February 20, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)