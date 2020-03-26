Wheat Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Muradabad(UP)25.00NC1268.00205020303.80
Allahabad(UP)10.001001935.00202020200.25
Gadaura(UP)8.50-48.483485.50185018501.65
Alappuzha(Ker)5.00NC205.00205021007.89
Ramanujganj(Cht)2.00-27.501840-5.75
Dhanura(UP)1.308.3311.90190019003.26
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0047004800-4.08
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC15.009600960011.63
Published on March 26, 2020
TOPICS
wheat (commodity)